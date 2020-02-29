Canadian men's rugby 7s team falls to Ireland in L.A.

The Canadian men's rugby sevens team suffered a 17-12 defeat to Ireland on Saturday at the Men's World Rugby Sevens event in Los Angeles. Terry Kennedy scored the game-deciding try as time ran out to break the tie and give Ireland the victory.

Ireland scored the opening try of the match with Jordan Conroy using his power to break loose for a the score. Conroy was close to scoring again later in the opening half until Isaac Kaay brought him down from behind.

Canada struck back to tie the game after Theo Sauder broke into the open field for a try. Milton, Ont., native David Richard then scored his first try as a member of the Canadian team to secure a 12-5 lead at halftime.

Greg O'Shea scored for Ireland to tie the game up in the second half with his first career try for his country. But Ireland saved the best for the last, as Terry Kennedy iced the game for his country by juking five Canadians on his way to scoring the game-winner in the final seconds.

Canada stands 10th in the overall standings while Ireland is No.9 after four stops on the 10-event HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Canada plays against No. 2 South Africa at 5:53 p.m. ET before facing No. 11 Kenya at 9:35.