Josiah Morra lifts Canada's men to rugby 7s semifinal against Great Britain
Scores 2 tries in 14-12 win over Ireland while Brennig Prevost adds winning convert
Josiah Morra of Toronto scored two tries, the second with 24 seconds left on the clock, to lead Canada's men to a rugby sevens semifinal against Great Britain on Sunday in Edmonton.
Brennig Prevost made the conversion from a distance at Commonwealth Stadium to cement a 14-12 victory by the sixth-seeded Canadians over No. 4 Ireland.
Canada will play the Brits at 3:20 p.m. ET after dropping a 31-5 quarter-final decision to them at last week's World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver.
In Sunday's match, Morra opened the scoring at the three-minute mark with his third try of the tourney when he straight-armed an Ireland defender on the way to the try line.
CANADA is through to the Cup semifinal at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Edmonton7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Edmonton7s</a> 🇨🇦🙌<br><br>They'll face Great Britain at 3:20pm ET, you won't want to miss it: <a href="https://t.co/rAI6xt8Kxb">https://t.co/rAI6xt8Kxb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rugbycanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/TygQ3GHI8f">pic.twitter.com/TygQ3GHI8f</a>—@CBCOlympics
Jordan Conroy answered one minute 35 seconds later with his third try of the weekend competition.
Early in the second half, Ireland took advantage of Canada being down a man after Andrew Coe was sent off the pitch with a yellow card.
Aaron O'Sullivan gave the Irish a 12-7 lead, but Sean Cribbin missed the convert.
Canada's women face the United States in semifinal play at 2:04 p.m. ET after a 40-12 drubbing of Mexico followed draws with the Americans (26-26) and Great Britain (7-7) on Saturday.
The women's competition features just four teams: Canada, Britain, the U.S. and Mexico.
The "Fast Four" competition format sees the teams play each other before the top two decide the gold and the other two meet for third.
WATCH | The Breakdown: Canadian Rugby 7s preview:
