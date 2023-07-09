Canada's women's rugby team scores 3 tries in loss to New Zealand before record home crowd

It was a women's rugby celebration in Ottawa on Saturday.

A record crowd of 10,092 fans watched Sophie de Goede, Fabiola Forteza and Olivia DeMerchant post tries for Canada in a 52-21 loss to the reigning world champion New Zealand Black Ferns at TD Place in Pacific Four Series action — key preparation for the 2025 World Cup in England.

It was the largest crowd in program history.

Captain de Goede of Victoria put the No. 4 Canadians on the board late in the first half, shortly before Quebec City's Forteza added a try of her own. de Goede's two conversions made it 21-14 in favour of the visitors at halftime.

The second-ranked Black Ferns took control of the match early. Luka Connor put New Zealand in front in the second minute, with Ruahei Demant and Mererangi Paul each adding tries in the first half for a 21-0 lead.

Wow! The home fans enjoyed that score! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugbyCanada</a> are right back in this match! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PacificFour2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PacificFour2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/5Su8Mx4gyM">pic.twitter.com/5Su8Mx4gyM</a> —@WorldRugby

Amy du Plessis extended New Zealand's lead to 28-14 with the first points of the second half.

DeMerchant of Mapledale, N.B., who earned her 55th cap and now sits third all-time for Canada alongside Maria Gallo, wasted no time in replying to keep the game within a try and a conversion at 28-21.

From then on, however, it was all New Zealand.

They just keep on going! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/RugbyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RugbyCanada</a> drive over for another score!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PacificFour2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PacificFour2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/agXQPDvq1C">pic.twitter.com/agXQPDvq1C</a> —@WorldRugby

Paul posted her second try of the day, but the only missed kick of the game left the Black Ferns with a 33-21 lead.

New Zealand kept pressuring the Canadian squad, now unable to flex some of the defensive muscles seen in the first half. Renee Holmes, du Plessis, again, and Kelsey Teneti closed out the scoring.

DaLeaka Menin of Vulcan, Alta., made it to 46 caps and tied Julia Sugawara for seventh all-time. Rugby sevens stars Olivia Apps of Lindsay, Ont., and Florence Symonds of Hong Kong made their international 15s debuts.

Canada last faced New Zealand in June 2022, falling 28-0.

The Canadian women will take on fifth-ranked Australia to wrap their Pacific Four Series campaign Friday at TD Place, having beat No. 7 U.S. 50-17 in April in Madrid to kick off the competition.

What a moment in front of a record Canadian crowd! 🇨🇦<br><br>We're underway here between Rugby Canada and the Black Ferns! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PacificFour2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PacificFour2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/IuGXUClFLH">pic.twitter.com/IuGXUClFLH</a> —@WorldRugby

Inaugural WXV tournament berth

The top three teams will qualify to the top tier of the inaugural WXV tournament, a new annual global women's rugby 15s event similar to world championships in other sports, hosted in New Zealand and starting on Oct. 21.

England, France and Wales have already qualified. The lowest-ranked nation in the Pacific Four Series will head to the second tier.

After Saturday's round, in which Australia topped the U.S. 58-17, New Zealand leads the Pacific Four standings with 10 points in front of Canada and Australia, both with five. The Americans are at the bottom with zero points.

That means only an improbable win from the American team against New Zealand on Friday could keep Canada from qualifying to the WXV's six-team top tier.

Former Canadian international player Julianne Zussman served as referee for the U.S.-Australia match in her hometown.

The Canadian women's under-20 team was also in action to kick off the triple-header at TD Place on Saturday against the Americans. Canada led 17-14 at halftime, but the U.S. pulled ahead in the second half to win 40-24.

Carissa Norsten scored two tries for Canada, while Victoria Stanley and Tia Jordo each had one. Gerry Atkins and Lauren Maye each added a convert.

