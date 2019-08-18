Skip to Main Content
English rugby league player Archie Bruce found dead in hotel room
An English rugby league club says one of its players has been found dead in his hotel room the day after a game in France. Batley Bulldogs announced the death of Archie Bruce on Sunday.

20-year-old had just made debut for Batley Bulldogs on Saturday

The Associated Press ·
Archie Bruce was found dead in his hotel room in France a day after making his debut for the Batley Bulldogs. (Twitter/@BatleyRLFC)

The 20-year-old Bruce made his debut for Batley in a second-tier Championship match against French club Toulouse on Saturday evening local time.

Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas says in a statement that inquiries by French authorities are ongoing and the squad has delayed its return to Britain.

Bruce, a scrumhalf, recently joined Batley from amateur club Dewsbury Moor and made his debut off the replacements' bench in the 46-0 loss to Toulouse in the south of France.

