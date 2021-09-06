Skip to Main Content
Menu
Tokyo 2020
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Tokyo 2020
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Roughriders fall to Blue Bombers for 1st loss of season | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Roughriders fall to Blue Bombers for 1st loss of season
Winnipeg defeats Saskatchewan 23-8, scores 16 unanswered points in the second half.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 05, 2021 9:02 PM ET | Last Updated: September 6
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now