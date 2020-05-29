Roger Federer tops Forbes' highest-earning athlete list at $106.3M US
Fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka is highest female earner at No. 29, making $37.4M
Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million US in total earnings.
He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990.
The owner of a men's-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the rest from endorsements and appearances fees, according to Forbes.
Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar took spots 2-4, with the NBA's LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 5-7, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 8.
NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz round out the top 10.
Naomi Osaka was at No. 29 after setting a record for a female athlete with $37.4 million in earnings over the past 12 months. Serena Williams was No. 33 with $36 million.
