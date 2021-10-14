Long-time sportscaster Rod Black announces departure from TSN
Prominent play-by-play announcer, broadcaster moves on to 'next chapter'
Longtime TSN announcer Rod Black says he has left the network.
The 59-year-old Black tweeted on Thursday that he was leaving CTV and TSN.
"Sad to say goodbye today to my friends at CTV and TSN but so excited for my next chapter which will be as amazing the last," said Black on his verified Twitter account. "Thank you. Had the time of my life. Cheers."
He won the Sports Media Canada Award as Outstanding Sports Broadcaster in 2005.
Black has also earned five Gemini Award nominations for Best Sports Broadcaster.
His decades-long career with CTV/TSN has included broadcasting duties for the networks' coverage of the CFL, NBA, golf and international hockey tournaments.
Black has also covered several Olympics, curling, boxing, and figure skating.
