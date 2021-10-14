Skip to Main Content
Sports

Long-time sportscaster Rod Black announces departure from TSN

Longtime TSN announcer Rod Black says he has left the network after a decades-long career covering sports.

Prominent play-by-play announcer, broadcaster moves on to 'next chapter'

The Canadian Press ·
With a career spanning decades at the network, sportscaster Rod Black has announced he's leaving TSN. (@TSN_PR/Twitter)

Longtime TSN announcer Rod Black says he has left the network.

The 59-year-old Black tweeted on Thursday that he was leaving CTV and TSN.

"Sad to say goodbye today to my friends at CTV and TSN but so excited for my next chapter which will be as amazing the last," said Black on his verified Twitter account. "Thank you. Had the time of my life. Cheers."

He won the Sports Media Canada Award as Outstanding Sports Broadcaster in 2005.

Black has also earned five Gemini Award nominations for Best Sports Broadcaster.

His decades-long career with CTV/TSN has included broadcasting duties for the networks' coverage of the CFL, NBA, golf and international hockey tournaments.

Black has also covered several Olympics, curling, boxing, and figure skating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now