Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: International Swimming League on CBC - Budapest
Sports·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: International Swimming League on CBC - Budapest

Stunning Budapest is the fourth stop on the International Swimming League circuit. Watch as the best teams of swimmers compete for cash and glory.
Stunning Budapest is the fourth stop on the International Swimming League circuit. Watch as the best teams of swimmers compete for cash and glory. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports