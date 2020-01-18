Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Cross - Nakiska
Sports·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Cross - Nakiska

Watch as the world's top Ski Cross Skiers whip and jump through the course as they climb up the World Cup rankings from Kananaskis, AB.
Watch as the world's top Ski Cross Skiers whip and jump through the course as they climb up the World Cup rankings from Kananaskis, AB. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports