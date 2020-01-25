Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Cross - Idre Fjäll
Sports·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Cross - Idre Fjäll

Ski Cross's high flying, nonstop action is coming to you live from Idre Fjäll, Sweden.
Ski Cross's high flying, nonstop action is coming to you live from Idre Fjäll, Sweden. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports