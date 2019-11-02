Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: FIH Women's Field Hockey Olympic Qualifier: Ireland vs Canada
Sports·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: FIH Women's Field Hockey Olympic Qualifier: Ireland vs Canada

Canada and Ireland compete in Women's Field Hockey in hopes of earning an Olympic berth.
Canada and Ireland compete in Women's Field Hockey in hopes of earning an Olympic berth. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports