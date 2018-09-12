Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: 2018 Berlin Marathon
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program highlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, action from the 45th Berlin Marathon.
Watch on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, featuring coverage of the the 45th Berlin Marathon.
Coverage begins on Sunday at 2 pm. ET and features one of the largest, fastest and most popular marathons in the world where top runners will be chasing glory in Berlin.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.