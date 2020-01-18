Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC - Men's Downhill - Wengen
Sports·Live

Road to the Olympic Games: Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC - Men's Downhill - Wengen

The world's best men's skiiers will go all out as they try to win the prestegious 90th Lauberhorn Ski Races from Wengen, Switzerland.
The world's best men's skiiers will go all out as they try to win the prestegious 90th Lauberhorn Ski Races from Wengen, Switzerland. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports