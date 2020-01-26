Skip to Main Content
Rescue officials from California update information on Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash 
Sports·Video

Rescue officials from California update information on Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash 

Officials from fire and sheriff departments further explain the Kobe Bryant crash scene and rescue and recovery attempt
Officials from fire and sheriff departments further explain the Kobe Bryant crash scene and rescue and recovery attempt 3:49
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports