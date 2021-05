Sports · Video

Renewed after 42 years, how the Leafs-Habs playoff rivalry came to be

It's official, the Leafs and Habs will meet in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 1979. Rob Pizzo goes back over 100 years into the archives to examine hockey's oldest rivalry.

