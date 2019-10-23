Watch Red Bull Rampage mountain biking
Red Bull Rampage is mountain biking's truest test of skill and mental toughness. The event has evolved over 18 years to become freeride mountain biking's most coveted title. Watch live coverage beginning on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Red Bull Rampage mountain biking event in Utah.
Red Bull Rampage is mountain biking's truest test of skill and mental toughness. The event has evolved over 18 years to become freeride mountain biking's most coveted title.
Watch highlights from the first practice session ahead of main event:
