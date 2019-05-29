Skip to Main Content
Raptors president Masai Ujiri praises Casey, DeRozan on eve of NBA Finals
Sports·Video

During the NBA's media day on Wednesday, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri took time to credit former Raptors coach Dwayne Casey and ex-Raptors star DeMar DeRozan.
