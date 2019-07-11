Case of Raptors fan accused of TV vulgarity against Ayesha Curry put over

The case of a Toronto Raptors fan accused of making a vulgar comment about the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry on live television has been put over to next month.

Toronto police say a 28-year-old man from Toronto faces a charge of mischief by interfering with the lawful operation of property.

The incident occurred after Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors on June 2.

Police allege the man referenced Ayesha Curry and used what they call "profane phrases" in an interview with a TV reporter.

Curry, who grew up in Markham, Ont., is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality.

The accused did not appear in court Thursday and the case continues Aug. 8