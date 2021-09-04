Kimi Raikkonen out of F1's Netherlands Grand Prix with coronavirus, Kubica in
Soon-to-be retired driver, 41, reportedly showing no symptoms and isolating at hotel
Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track.
"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared," F1 said in a statement on Saturday. "The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact."
Alfa Romeo said 2007 F1 champion Raikkonen was showing no symptoms.
"He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel," the team said in a statement on Saturday. "There is no further impact expected for the team for the remainder of this event."
There was a third and final practice session Saturday ahead of qualifying later in the day. The race is on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Kubica has not raced since the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2019. It will be his 98th start and first for Alfa Romeo, where he is a reserve driver.
Kubica was once considered among the most talented and quickest drivers in F1, securing one win among his 12 podium finishes between 2006-10.
The following year, a gruesome rally accident left the Polish driver needing seven hours of surgery on a partially severed right hand.
When he returned to F1 in 2019, he scored one point for the struggling Williams team with a 10th-place finish at the German GP.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?