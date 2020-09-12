Skip to Main Content
Mighty Heart, 1-eyed longshot, captures $1-million Queen's Plate
Mighty Heart easily captured the 161st running of the $1-million Queen's Plate on Saturday.

13-1 underdog tops 14-horse field to win 3rd Plate for trainer Josie Carroll

The Canadian Press ·
Mighty Heart with jockey Daisuke Fukumoto reacts after winning the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press )

The race was originally scheduled for June 27 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no fans in the stands at Woodbine Racetrack.

Mighty Heart, who earned trainer Josie Carroll a third Plate win, captured the 1 1/4-mile opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Woodbine's Tapeta course.

WATCH |  Mighty Heart captures 161st running of Queen's Plate:

Mighty Heart nearly lead wire-to-wire to capture the 161st running of the Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack. 1:14

Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot with just one eye, topped the 14-horse field in two minutes, 1.98 seconds.

Belichick, also trained by Carroll, was second with Clayton, the 3-1 second pick, taking third.

The second leg is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 29 at Fort Erie Racetrack with the final event being the $400,000 Breeders Stakes turf race Oct. 24 at Woodbine.

