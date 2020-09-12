Mighty Heart, 1-eyed longshot, captures $1-million Queen's Plate
13-1 underdog tops 14-horse field to win 3rd Plate for trainer Josie Carroll
Mighty Heart easily captured the 161st running of the $1-million Queen's Plate on Saturday.
The race was originally scheduled for June 27 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no fans in the stands at Woodbine Racetrack.
Mighty Heart, who earned trainer Josie Carroll a third Plate win, captured the 1 1/4-mile opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Woodbine's Tapeta course.
WATCH | Mighty Heart captures 161st running of Queen's Plate:
Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot with just one eye, topped the 14-horse field in two minutes, 1.98 seconds.
Belichick, also trained by Carroll, was second with Clayton, the 3-1 second pick, taking third.
The second leg is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 29 at Fort Erie Racetrack with the final event being the $400,000 Breeders Stakes turf race Oct. 24 at Woodbine.
