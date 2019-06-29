One Bad Boy holds off Avie's Flatter to win 160th Queen's Plate
1 1/4 mile thoroughbred race is 1st jewel in Canada's Triple Crown
One Bad Boy held off co-favourite Avie's Flatter to win the 160th running of the Queen's Plate on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.
Jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Kentucky Derby winner Country House in May, guided 7/2 pick One Bad Boy to victory in 2:02.98 in the 1/4-mile event on Woodbine's Tapeta course.
The $1-million Queen's Plate is North America's oldest annually run race and the first leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.
Avie's Flatter was second in the 14-horse field while Tone Broke, a 13/1 pick, survived a stewards inquiry to remain third.
The second Triple Crown event will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 23 at Fort Erie Racetrack.
Wando was Canada's last Triple Crown winner, achieving the feat in 2003.
This year, a $500,000 bonus is being offered to the connections of a horse winning all three legs.
