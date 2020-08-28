NHL, NBA to return Saturday as leagues reschedule after protests over Jacob Blake shooting

The professional sports schedule is busier Friday after a string of postponements the past two days, but it won't be back to normal just yet.

The NBA announced Friday it will resume its playoffs on Saturday after three days without games in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis., last weekend.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement in a joint statement.

The NHL, meanwhile, will have a second straight day without games on Friday before it resumes its playoff schedule on Saturday with three games in Toronto and Edmonton.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning kick things off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal in Toronto. The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers square off in Game 4 of their series on Saturday night in Toronto, and the Vancouver Canucks face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal in the final game of the night in Edmonton.

NBA forms social justice coalition

The NBA and its players also agreed to resume after establishing a commitment to move forward in three areas.

The NBA and its players will form a social justice coalition; franchise governors will work with local elections officials to convert team-owned arenas into voting locations for the U.S. election in November; and the league will work with players and network partners to create advertising spots in each playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement and raising awareness around voter access.

The Eastern Conference semifinal opener between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics needs to be rescheduled after being called off Thursday. The Raptors were one of at least four teams to cancel planned media sessions on Friday as they awaited clarity on the NBA's situation.

The Milwaukee Bucks triggered two days of cancellations by refusing to take the court Wednesday to protest social and racial injustice.

Action resumes

Major League Baseball returns for Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, honouring the man who broke the colour barrier in the sport, after 10 postponements the past two days.

Tennis also returns after play was postponed Thursday. Canadian Milos Raonic is in semifinal action at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

A Major League Soccer game in Montreal between the Impact and Toronto FC is scheduled for Friday night after five of the league's last six games were postponed on Wednesday.

The WNBA also resumes tonight with three games after postponing games the past two days at its bubble in Bradenton, Fla.

Kayla Alexander of Milton, Ont., and Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont., will play for the Minnesota Lynx against the Atlanta Dream in the first game on Friday night.