Prince Philip remembered through sport

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at the age of 99.

Sporting associations, football clubs, and athletes have paid tribute to the longest-serving royal consort in British History, with two-minutes of silence being observed at cricket matches in England's County Championship and the Aintree Grand National horse race.





Here's a look at Prince Philip's sporting moments, including appearances at the Olympic Games and Queen's Plate in Canada.

Queen's Plate

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the Queen's Plate:

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto for the 151st running of The Queen's Plate on Sunday, July 4, 2010 as part of a nine-day tour of Canada. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip watch the Queen`s Plate in Toronto on Sunday, July 4, 2010. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Olympic Games

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive for the opening ceremonies of the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Que., on July 17, 1976. (Canadian Press) Prince Philip gives Princess Anne a few words of advice while Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew listen intently prior to her starting in the cross-country three day equestrian event at Bromont, Quebec July 24, 1976. (Chuck Mitchell/The Canadian Press) Royal Family in Montreal, Quebec during the 1976 Olympics. Left to right: Prince Philip, Princess Anne, husband Mark Phillips, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles. (Wally Hayes/The Canadian Press) Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh drives the horse and rostrum into the arena for the medal ceremony of the individual jumping competition at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. August 12, 1984. (Getty Images)

Other moments