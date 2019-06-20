Priceless moment at the NHL Awards

During his acceptance speech for the NHL's fan-voted "Feel Good Moment" of the season, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price surprised 11-year-old Anderson Whitehead on stage. Price met Whitehead after his mother, who had promised to help him meet his idol, died from cancer earlier in the year.
