Previewing the final Diamond League event | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Previewing the final Diamond League event
Anastasia Bucsis is joined by world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien to break down the final Diamond League event of the season, with Canadians Andre De Grasse and Marco Arop looking to reach the podium.
Posted: Sep 07, 2021 3:58 PM ET | Last Updated: September 8
