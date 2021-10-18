Player's Own Voice podcast: It's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier's time to shine

Ten years after Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier began ice dancing together, they have landed in a spot that is novel for both of them: top of the heap.

Creative, athletic and artistic as they have always been, the duo's dynamics have long contended with outsized competitors like Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.

It's Piper and Paul's turn in the sun now, and with the Beijing Winter Olympics approaching rapidly they don't have time to savour the spotlight. It's all about getting their programme honed to perfection.

Long standing fans of the duo will be thrilled to learn that their latest long performance is built around The Beatles song 'Day in the Life' — interpreted by the same remarkable busker team whose 'Starry Night' electrified crowds for Piper and Paul starting in 2018.

The ice dancers share secrets of an enduring partnership with podcast host Anastasia Bucsis.

Perhaps it's counter intuitive, but in their case the professional success together is firmly based in respect for one another's personal lives.

Paul jokes that he doesn't trust any skate partners who never argue, but he and Piper are serious about making sure that support for one another comes first in every discussion, no matter how heated.

