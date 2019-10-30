Player's Own Voice podcast: Pierce LePage: 'Decathlon is easy. Video games are hard'

Pierce LePage does not waste a lot of time second-guessing himself.

Fresh off a strong debut at the IAAF world championships in decathlon in Doha, Qatar, the young track and field star figures his fifth-place finish is a pretty good result at this stage in a career and Olympic cycle.

The way he sees it, with some work on his throwing, he's got a path to a podium in 2020.

It's not the ambition that surprises with this phenomenal athlete, but the chill attitude. So when LePage, 23, says his javelin and shotput are sub par, he says it with a chuckle.

However, he figures that with his height and wingspan, he's got the levers to be a throwing great eventually. It'll come when it comes.

In the meantime, he's laying down 10.3 second 100-metre dashes. At six-foot-seven, that blazing speed looks surprisingly unhurried.

Unhurried and unworried isn't such a bad way to go through a career, and with a long season of competition drawing to a close, LePage tells Player's Own Voice Podcast host Ansastasia Bucsis that it's time to take on a serious challenge anyway.

The decathlete is also a former pro video gamer — and he's fixing to spend the off-season thumbs deep in League of Legends.

