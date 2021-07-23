Player's Own Voice podcast: Perdita Felicien

World champion hurdler and acclaimed new author Perdita Felicien will be covering track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics.

On the Player's Own Voice podcast, she shares her insights about the racing days the lie ahead at these Summer Games.

Spoiler alert: there are no firm predictions about who is going to take the women's 100m finals, but plenty of confidence in saying that particular race will be one for the ages.

Felicien is also obsessed with the beach volleyball and weightlifting events. Proof that, when it comes to the Olympics, everyone has their favourite disciplines to spectate.

Podcast host Anastasia Bucsis can't resist probing some of the still-raw stories from Perdita's book, My Mother's Daughter.

The book details the track star and her mom's own childhood, and the precarious circumstances that the two of them managed to overcome as they fled poverty, abuse and uncertainty.

Perdita tells a story like she runs: fast, powerful and captivating.

Player's Own Voice will be working straight through the Tokyo Olympics, dropping episodes every day or two. Intimate conversations with athletes at the pinnacle of their careers.

Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective. To listen to the entire fourth season, subscribe for free on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you do your other podcast listening.