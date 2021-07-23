Skip to Main Content
Player's Own Voice

Player's Own Voice podcast: Perdita Felicien

The Player's Own Voice podcast is dropping new episodes all through Tokyo 2020. Friday's guest is Perdita Felicien — track analyst, world champion hurdler, and acclaimed new author.

Informed by her experiences, the world champion hurdler examines Tokyo Games

CBC Sports ·
Former Canadian track star Perdita Felicien looks ahead to analyzing Tokyo 2020 and reflects back on her own Olympic, and life, experiences on the Player's Own Voice podcast. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

World champion hurdler and acclaimed new author Perdita Felicien will be covering track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics.

On the Player's Own Voice podcast, she shares her insights about the racing days the lie ahead at these Summer Games.

Spoiler alert: there are no firm predictions about who is going to take the women's 100m finals, but plenty of confidence in saying that particular race will be one for the ages.

Felicien is also obsessed with the beach volleyball and weightlifting events. Proof that, when it comes to the Olympics, everyone has their favourite disciplines to spectate.

Podcast host Anastasia Bucsis can't resist probing some of the still-raw stories from Perdita's book, My Mother's Daughter.

The book details the track star and her mom's own childhood, and the precarious circumstances that the two of them managed to overcome as they fled poverty, abuse and uncertainty.

Perdita tells a story like she runs: fast, powerful and captivating.

Player's Own Voice will be working straight through the Tokyo Olympics, dropping episodes every day or two. Intimate conversations with athletes at the pinnacle of their careers.

Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective. To listen to the entire fourth season, subscribe for free on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you do your other podcast listening.

