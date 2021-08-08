Skip to Main Content
Player's Own Voice podcast: Moh Ahmed's 5,000m chess game

Player's Own Voice podcast has been dropping new episodes throughout Tokyo 2020. In the International Broadcast Centre today: Endurance running star Mohamed Ahmed.

30-year-old winner of Canada's first Olympic 5,000m medal is still hungry for more

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Mohammed Ahmed poses with his silver medal after competing in the men's 5,000-metre event at the Tokyo Games. (Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

Devotees of endurance running will tell you, the beauty of a 5,000 or 10,000 meter race is that those long, fast laps are track and field's chess board.

Physical endurance counts. An ability to compartmentalize pain helps. Raw speed matters.

But it is those long minutes of strategic survival ... taking and relinquishing control, testing opponents' fitness, staying upright in a jostling pack of spikes, and carving a path to the finish line. That's the thrill of long-distance running events.

Mohammed 'Moh' Ahmed, 30, has emerged as North America's fastest 5,000m man.

His duel with some legendary African names in the semifinals in Tokyo, and then the capper: a silver medal in the 5,000m race — a game-changer for Canadian distance running.

Which is why the Player's Own Voice podcast took a slightly different tack in sitting down with Ahmed today. Anastasia gave in to temptation and had an 'inside baseball' chat with Mo Ahmed.

You don't have to love running to enjoy this talk from Tokyo ... but it'll help!

Player's Own Voice is dropping new episodes almost daily straight through the Tokyo Olympics. These are quick and dirty conversations with athletes at the pinnacle of their careers.

Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series the podcast allows athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective.

To listen to the entire fourth season of POV podcast, subscribe for free on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you do your other podcast listening.

