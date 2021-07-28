Player's Own Voice podcast: Leylah Annie Fernandez serves up determination

Leylah Annie Fernandez, the 2019 world number one junior tennis player, is as hungry as they make them.

Still only 18 years old, the Canadian competitor has just finished a very respectable Olympic debut. She won her opening match, and only fell short against Barbora Krejcikova, who happens to be this year's French Open winner in both singles and doubles.

But if you think this young player finds solace in being outplayed only by a current grand slam winner, you'd be sorely underestimating the competitor's mind.

Fernandez hates to lose. Period. She also hates it when so-called tennis experts dismiss athletes who don't fit the standard idea of a classic physique.

Fernandez is adamant that you needn't be a giant to thrive in sport. All it takes is for coaches and federations to recognize and work with a player's raw attributes. Watch her and agree — instinct and hard work can take it from there.

