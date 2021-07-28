Skip to Main Content
Player's Own Voice

Player's Own Voice podcast: Leylah Annie Fernandez serves up determination

The Player's Own Voice podcast drops new episodes all throughout Tokyo 2020. Entering the International Broadcast Centre today: Canada's 18-year-old tennis phenom Leylah Annie Fernandez.

18-year-old starlet is even hungrier after making her Olympic debut

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez drops into the International Broadcast Center in Tokyo to join the Player's Own Voice Podcast. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Leylah Annie Fernandez, the 2019 world number one junior tennis player, is as hungry as they make them.

Still only 18 years old, the Canadian competitor has just finished a very respectable Olympic debut. She won her opening match, and only fell short against Barbora Krejcikova, who happens to be this year's French Open winner in both singles and doubles.

But if you think this young player finds solace in being outplayed only by a current grand slam winner, you'd be sorely underestimating the competitor's mind.

Fernandez hates to lose. Period. She also hates it when so-called tennis experts dismiss athletes who don't fit the standard idea of a classic physique.

Fernandez is adamant that you needn't be a giant to thrive in sport. All it takes is for coaches and federations to recognize and work with a player's raw attributes. Watch her and agree — instinct and hard work can take it from there.

Player's Own Voice will be working straight through the Tokyo Olympics, dropping episodes every day or two. These are friendly, intimate conversations with athletes at the pinnacle of their careers.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020

Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series  the podcast allows athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective.

To listen to the entire fourth season of POV podcast, subscribe for free on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you do your other podcast listening.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now