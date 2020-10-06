Player's Own Voice podcast: Leon Draisaitl would trade MVP for Stanley Cup

The NHLPA and the hockey writers association are in full agreement: Leon Draisaitl was the best player in the league this year.

With Hart and Ted Lindsay trophies in his collection now, the superstar from Cologne, Germany via Prince Albert, Sask., (and how many people follow that route to stardom?) reflects on the circumstances of winning individual honours while his Oilers fell out of Stanley Cup running sooner than many anticipated.

In sum, Draisaitl is grateful for the accolades, but he'd gladly trade them in for Edmonton's name to be on the Cup again.

Draisaitl joined Player's Own Voice host Anastasia Bucsis from Germany, where he is both training and relaxing. In a topsy-turvy period for all professional sports, Draisaitl says with certainty that when the call comes to get back to play, "you better be ready."

