Player's Own Voice podcast: All aboard for big air with Laurie Blouin
Mixed feelings over slopestyle 4th place...no doubts about big air
Picture two radically different sports. Snowboarding and golf, for example. Nothing in common, you say?
Laurie Blouin might persuade you otherwise. When she's doing her slopestyle or big air events — flying and spinning at stomach-lurching speed and altitude, stomping the touch down — she says that's the very same feeling she gets when a round of golf comes together on the links. Mortal athletes are saying "Really? Corkscrewing through the air at 50 kph…that's like nailing a seven iron?"
Blouin clarifies: It's a mental thing, in the quantitative sense. As she tells Anastasia Bucsis on Player's Own Voice podcast, it's all about doing just the right amount of thinking. Not being relaxed and absent, and definitely not overthinking the process. Just hitting that mental sweet spot.
Blouin knows what she knows. She's already got the silver medal from Pyeongchang to prove it.
Fresh off an agonizing fourth-place finish in slopestyle, Blouin has the balanced attitude in the bag as she waits for next weekend's big air to begin.She's proud of her opening event performance but a little disappointed to miss the medals.And that's just about the right amount of thinking to do at this point.
So now it's on to part two of Blouin's mission in Beijing. She's keeping herself safe, relaxed, and ready to soar.
Negative tests, positive attitude.
Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective.
A transcript is available for our hard of hearing audience. To listen to Laurie Blouin or any of the guests from earlier episodes, and more Canadian athletes throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, head to CBC Listen — or wherever else you get your podcasts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?