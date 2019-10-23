Player's Own Voice podcast: Kirsten Moore-Towers on the leading edge

The 2019 Skate Canada Grand Prix underscores the new normal on the national figure skating scene. Today's skaters are younger, and to the casual fan, less familiar than the stars of recent vintage.

But there's one exception: Kirsten Moore-Towers. The reigning Canadian pairs champion is keenly aware that she is one of the last remaining from her star-studded generation. Does that make her wistful? Not at all. For 'KMT,' it's all about being grateful to still be at the apex of her sport, and still loving the competition.

Moore-Towers joins Anastasia Bucsis, host of the Player's Own Voice podcast, to talk about the maturing athlete's changing relationships with coaches and partners. Moore-Towers is a fierce competitor on the ice, and a constantly thinking athlete the rest of the time. She has a growing desire to help shape the sometimes unhealthy body image (and eating disorder-prone) culture of her sport.

At 27, the veteran has a plan to leave her sport better than when she found it.

