Player's Own Voice podcast: Kia Nurse on sport's strangest year

No matter how sporty your family happens to be, Kia Nurse has you beat: CFL dad, basketball mom, brother in the NHL, cousin in the PWHPA — and then there's Kia herself, WNBA all-star and Canadian national team basketball leader.

When the Nurse family gets together, there isn't much about the big leagues they can't discuss from first-hand knowledge.

That gives Kia a sweeping perspective on one of the strangest years professional sports has ever seen. From the logistical triumphs and failures of pro sport's 'bubble' seasons, to the Tetris puzzle of building Olympic teams amid anything but normal schedules, it has been one for the history books.

But amid this year's upheaval, one constant remained: the WNBA stayed at the vanguard of social justice causes. Nurse considers how and why her league has normalized good wages and benefits, and how her teammates and adversaries alike are standing united against racial and social injustice.

Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, the POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective. To listen to all three seasons, subscribe for free on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you get your other podcasts.

Host Anastasia Bucsis is now teaming up with co-host Signa Butler to deliver new Player's Own Voice In studio video conversations.