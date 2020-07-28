Player's Own Voice podcast: On the fast track with Kendall Coyne Schofield

Kendall Coyne Schofield blazed her way through the speed skating skills contest at the 2019 NHL all-star weekend. Her performance is still creating ripples in the proverbial hockey pond today.

Girls who watched that high-profile performance were inspired to get into the game. Adults were reminded yet again of the intensity and excellence of the women's game in North America. And for Coyne Schofield herself, the attention was a watershed moment in her understanding of how platforms can be used to greater ends.

She is after all, a six-time women's hockey worlds champion and a 2018 Olympic gold medallist. Her personal trophy collection needed no further polishing. But seeing the attention that high visibility events can create? That galvanized the Chicago native, and spurred her to help drive professional women's hockey towards a bigger and better future.

Anastasia Bucsis, host of CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice podcast, gets the star talking about the still under-appreciated strength of the women's game in general, and her own personal career highlights in particular.

