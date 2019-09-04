Player's Own Voice podcast: Messing with Keegan

Keegan Messing is serious about having fun.

His goal is Olympic gold in figure skating, but that doesn't stop him from dreaming up a new Olympic contest. His idea is three kinds of skaters — speed, hockey, and figures — all duking it out in tests of overall skating supremacy. Unlikely, but fun idea, right?

He is no stranger to unlikely plans. Born in rural Alaska, in a home with no running water, a young Keegan watched a DVD of Canadian figure skating great Elvis Stojko and knew that a men's singles Olympic gold medal was exactly what he wanted. He quickly figured out that Team Canada was going to be his best way to get there and having a Canadian mother opened the eligibility door.

Like many Alaskans, the 27-year-old is at home in the outdoors. He can fix his own cars and dirt bikes with the best of them. His career makes him a jet-setter, but his heart sings when he's way off the grid. What sets Messing apart is the power he brings to performance on the ice. Coming up in the Patrick Chan years, Keegan's intense strength and jumping ability almost feels like a throwback to a previous era.

He is in the driver's seat now as Canada's top male skater. Working hard and having fun every step of the way.

Player's Own Voice podcast host Anastasia Bucsis chats with Keegan Messing.

