Player's Own Voice podcast: John Smythe says 'don't apologize'
Canadian field hockey player keeping Crohn's disease in check
John Smythe has a harrowing story to tell. The Canadian National field hockey player was emerging as a young contender when he developed a series of mysterious and painful symptoms — as he says — from gums to bum. Inflammation, extreme gut trouble ensued.
Crohn's disease is not a straightforward diagnosis to make and it is not an easy disease to live with. For a high-performance athlete, it's even more of a challenge. The physical stress of an intense workout all by itself can be enough to trigger flare-ups.
But after multiple surgeries and ultimately four years away from the sport, Smythe's recuperation is lasting, and he has built the ability to quickly recognize symptoms and triggers. Crohn's is chronic, but Smythe has kept it in remission, to the extent that he's gearing up fully for the Canadian men's competition in the Tokyo Olympics.
Smythe leads Player's Own Voice Podcast host Anastasia Bucsis through the long and dramatic medical ordeal that has brought him to his current state of health.
Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective. To listen to John Smythe and earlier guests this season, subscribe for free on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you get your other podcasts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.