Player's Own Voice podcast: John Smythe says 'don't apologize'

John Smythe has a harrowing story to tell. The Canadian National field hockey player was emerging as a young contender when he developed a series of mysterious and painful symptoms — as he says — from gums to bum. Inflammation, extreme gut trouble ensued.

Crohn's disease is not a straightforward diagnosis to make and it is not an easy disease to live with. For a high-performance athlete, it's even more of a challenge. The physical stress of an intense workout all by itself can be enough to trigger flare-ups.

But after multiple surgeries and ultimately four years away from the sport, Smythe's recuperation is lasting, and he has built the ability to quickly recognize symptoms and triggers. Crohn's is chronic, but Smythe has kept it in remission, to the extent that he's gearing up fully for the Canadian men's competition in the Tokyo Olympics.

Smythe leads Player's Own Voice Podcast host Anastasia Bucsis through the long and dramatic medical ordeal that has brought him to his current state of health.

