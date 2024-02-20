Player's Own Voice podcast: Canada's Jessie Fleming ready to roll in the NWSL

Though she's just a few weeks shy of turning 26, Jessie Fleming has already enjoyed a full decade of soccer recognition, from being named player of the year, top college player, top Canadian, CONCACAF all star. It's enough adulation to convince a less modest midfielder of her own greatness.

But that is not Fleming's way.

She has a "do the work, and do it well," attitude that has carried her to the apex of soccer, and at the same time, helped her become a well-rounded, highly educated, self-aware young leader.

Player's Own Voice podcast host Anastasia Buscis connected with Fleming shortly after she signed a deal to move from the English Super league's Chelsea to the Portland Thorns, a top-tier club in the NWSL. Fleming's transfer is one of the richest in American women's soccer. Fleming herself is thrilled to play closer to home, for a team with a terrific fan base.

In Portland, she'll reunite with Team Canada buddies Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie, as well as club president Karina LeBlanc. Jokes about a stealthy Canuck invasion aside, the presence of Canadians on top international teams does raise a question about this country's evolution as a soccer nation.

Fleming is realistic about that. She has played in European and South American nations where footie traditions run at least as deep as this nation's hockey culture. For Canada to get there is going to take more time than casual fans might appreciate, but Fleming sees signs that we're on our way.

Learning to take disappointment in stride was one of the takeaways from last year's FIFA Women's World Cup, where Canada failed to advance out of the group stage. Fleming came out of that tournament with a new appreciation for how the margins have tightened in the international women's game. Traditional favourites are being bounced by newly competitive teams. Luck exists. Keepers can make spectacular saves. It happens.

Fleming also offers practical advice for any high-pressure situation. Whether it's a penalty kick or a job interview, there's much to be gained by simply facing the moment and taking a couple of deep breaths.

