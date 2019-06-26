Player's Own Voice podcast: The life unbalanced with Ghislaine Landry

Some early adversity is clearly a good thing, at least when it comes to rugby.

Ghislaine Landry, who is now the leading point scorer in world series history, was told time and again that she would never play international rugby.

"Too small", the experts told her. So much for the experts. Union and sevens, Landry is one of the world's most dominant forces on the rugby pitch, compact stature and all.

The Canadian team, newly-qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, are raring to improve on the bronze medal they earned in the sport's Olympic debut in 2016. Canada is third in the world series standings now, and eager to prove that the national program is going from strength to strength.

Anastasia Bucsis, podcast host and two-time Olympic speed skater, celebrates Landry's victories and explores the idea that in sport, nothing comes for free. With the deep demands of training, practice and international competition, how is a member of a centralized team even supposed to see family, let alone achieve that mythical life balance?

For Landry, it's about finding room for two loves: love of sport and love of family. And the silver lining? Time off is that much sweeter when there is so little of it in a regular season.

The Canadian captain, Olympic, world and Pan Am medallist takes a leadership role off the field too. She is an advocate for a full spectrum approach to sport early in life. You can read her essay about the joys of dabbling in all sorts of physical activity at the Players Own Voice essay website.

