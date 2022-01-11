Player's Own Voice podcast: Emma Lunder is prepared, ready for podium charge in Beijing

Emma Lunder, of Vernon B.C., began this biathlon World Cup season with a bang.

She earned a sixth-place finish in Sweden in the 15k individual competition. That is a deceptively strong result in a sport that Europeans have dominated since, well, forever. Although the Canadian national team veteran recognizes that cracking the top 10 is always a good sign, she knows this year is all about the Beijing Olympics.

In biathlon, as in all competitions, everything has to go exactly right on race day, but Lunder is happy to itemize the many ways that her team has its proverbial ducks in a row.

From new, specialist shooting coaches, to demanding-but-considerate leadership from Justin Wadsworth, to good old camaraderie and mutual support among the skiers and shooters — everyone seems to be in "work hard, enjoy the process" mode.

How many successful campaigns begin with that same simple formula?

Counting down the days now to the Winter Olympics, Lunder, like most athletes, is focusing on staying smart, staying healthy and giving herself the best chance possible to get on the podium.

As she tells Player's Own Voice podcast host Anastasia Bucsis, nobody has ever competed in the Beijing facility before. It's a totally new venue. So why not a Canadian podium?

