Player's Own Voice podcast: Christine Sinclair steps away from World Cup penalty shot

Christine Sinclair is the all-time leading scorer in international soccer. She is also a proudly private person.

It's not a straightforward balancing act — being atop the world's most popular sport and trying to be the focus of as little media attention as possible.

In the season three premiere of the Player's Own Voice podcast, we learn some home truths about 'Captain Canada.'

For one thing, shy does not mean unfriendly. Sinclair tells host Anastasia Bucsis that she intentionally lets the public glimpse 10 per cent of her life. That's a calculated window of exposure that she, her family and her teammates can live with.

In this episode, we get the full 10 per cent as Sinclair reveals the surprising backstories behind some of her career highlights, like the unwanted fame that followed her playing despite a badly broken nose during the 2011 World Cup or the reasons behind Janine Beckie taking that penalty shot against Sweden in last year's World Cup.

Sinclair also discusses the unrelenting attention that came with her record goal. Did she celebrate the moment that put her over the top? Umm, not really. Sort of — she was busy. And exactly how does an introvert wear the 'C' so well? Listen and learn.

Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, the POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective. To listen to season three debut guest Christine Sinclair (and the complete seasons one and two), subscribe for free on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you get your other podcasts.