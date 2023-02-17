Player's Own Voice podcast: Hammer thrower Camryn Rogers no stranger to breaking records

From day one of her athletic career, Camryn Rogers has bucked expectations.

As a pre-teen, the first event she tried was hammer throwing, and it was love at first hurl.

Adolescence is often when many girls leave sport, but a 12-year-old Rogers became enthralled with throwing "this thing that looked like a murder weapon," and she committed to becoming as skilled and powerful as possible at the discipline.

Eleven years later, it is hard to keep track of how many records Rogers has broken, how many firsts she has landed for Canada, or how many young athletes she is inspiring.

Rogers, now 23, is still very young for a hammer thrower.

Player's Own Voice podcast host Anastasia Bucsis asks the reigning Commonwealth Games champion about her game plan for the next 11 years. Hammer is front and centre, of course, but while Rogers was busily landing all of the top 10 throws in the history of the NCAA, she was also getting a B.A. in political economy and a B.S. in society and environment.

So yes, Canada's best hammer thrower has every intention of breaking more records, and she'll be continuing in grad school at Berkeley, thinking about a law degree while she's at it.

The great thing for Rogers lately is that there has been a change in the fundamental questions she asks herself as an athlete. Prior to her impressive debut at the Olympics and silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, her question was "Can I get there?"

It's a new line of questioning now: "How far can I go? Where can I go from here?"

Like throwing itself, where subtle changes can yield major results, that small shift in mindset is all the motivation Rogers requires.

The world is her 4kg oyster. Let's see how far she chooses to throw it.

