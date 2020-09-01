Player's Own Voice podcast: External success, internal struggle with Brittany MacLean

When an athlete stands on the Olympic podium, a spectrum of emotions come into play — not all of them joyful.

For Brittany MacLean, Canadian national women's record holder in the 400-, 800-, and 1,500-metre freestyle swim, a bronze medal in Rio was a serious eye opener. Objectively, she knew it was a huge achievement. But inside? The normally exuberant young woman felt mostly disappointed and depressed about the experience.

MacLean took that insight, and from it built a deep understanding of problems that many athletes face. When competitors pour all their energy into one goal, it can be dangerous. Self-worth gets caught up in results that are beyond an athlete's control. And even if everything goes perfectly, careers eventually end. How much self-esteem can athletes retain once they stop doing the sport that defined them?

MacLean has come to grips with her own depression, and continues to grow from it to this day. As she shares with Player's Own Voice podcast host and fellow Olympian Anastasia Bucsis, just because this is a time in history when extraordinary numbers of people are suffering mental health setbacks, that does not mean our own problems are any less deserving of respect and attention.

