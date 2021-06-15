Player's Own Voice podcast: Andre De Grasse, faster and wiser than ever

Andre De Grasse, Canada's top sprinter, was a very young man when he dashed his way to international stardom at the Rio Olympics.

Five years later, the phenomenal athlete has evolved into a competitor who seems wise beyond his years.

He's a plugged-in and thoughtful parent now, who credits his three-year-old daughter with teaching him patience at practically every waking hour. He's also a published author, having filled his unplanned pandemic down time with dedicated writing practice. Run With Me is an inspirational children's book about mindfulness and perseverance.

De Grasse is healthier now too, having learned patience the hard way while enduring the long and bumpy process of rehabbing a nagging hamstring injury.

The only area in which De Grasse remains unchanged, we are delighted to learn in today's new Player's Own Voice podcast episode, is in his approach to big race days. De Grasse has always had an instinct for saving his best performances until they matter most. And right now, he's focused like a missile on his Olympic performance in Tokyo.

Player's Own Voice podcast host Anastasia Bucsis has made it her mission to get to know the person inside the athlete, and De Grasse is happy to oblige. This is a revealing chat with a thoughtful young man whose greatest feats may still be yet to come.

Something new from Player's Own Voice this season: this will be CBC Sports' first podcast to lead into, go straight through and then follow up after the Summer Olympics. We're stoked to sit down with athletes at the pinnacle of their careers.

