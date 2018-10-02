POV podcast: Kathy and Randy Gregg on how to raise a family of athletes

Kathy and Randy Gregg did not set out with a secret master plan to raise a family of elite athletes. And yet, three high-performance offspring later, here they are.

The Player's Own Voice podcast is striking two timely blows with one episode this week. As the country's hearts and minds turn to opening night in the NHL, we hear from five-time Stanley Cup winner Dr. Randy Gregg. And as Parents in Sport Week (#PISW) gets into gear, we're checking in with a Canadian couple who have done everything right in that department.

Obviously, when a two-time Olympic speed skater (Kathy) and a 10-year NHLer (Randy) get together, their kids will have a huge genetic head start. But with high expectations come high pressure, and if parents don't get the encouragement balance right, a young athlete's development can derail very easily.

The Greggs sit down with POV podcast host Anastasia Bucsis to mull over the missteps they've seen in practices (both medical and athletic) and the choices they've made within their family that have helped the Greggs raise another generation of phenomenal — and healthy — athletes.

The Greggs are the latest elite athletes to share their story on the POV podcast, which takes an unconventional approach to sports conversations. Like CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, the POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective.

