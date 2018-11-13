POV podcast: Kaitlyn Weaver on competing against Olympic icons
With ice dance partner Andrew Poje, Canadian has carved out a great skating career
Even though she is a three-time world champion, two-time Canadian champion and two-time Olympian, Kaitlyn Weaver and ice dance partner Andrew Poje have competing for almost their entire career against teammates who are the most decorated Olympic figure skaters ever: Virtue and Moir.
What's that like? The answer, in two words: very motivating!
Weaver also talks about the curious resilience she and ice dance partner Andrew Poje have always had. They missed being on the Canadian figure skating team event that won gold at Pyeongchang, but turned the disappointment around almost immediately with stellar performances at the worlds championships — landing career-high scores in their ice dance and skated away with a bronze medal.
The American-born but proudly Canadian Weaver is even a good sport in dealing with a question she always gets asked. It sure looks like she and her partner are deeply in love when they are on the ice. So? Any gossip? Fans will have to listen to get their answer.
All other conversations in our growing live of POV podcasts are available free on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher Tune In or wherever you get your podcasts.
