POV podcast: Jesse Lumsden on enjoying the journey

Jesse Lumsden's career diverse career has included the NFL, CFL, and three Olympic bobsleigh campaigns.

When people talk about being a pure athlete — he's what they mean.

So it is kind of amazing to learn that one of Canada's most respected sportsmen has been denied Super bowls, Grey Cups, Vanier Cups and Olympic hardware.

Does missing those big ticket team wins haunt him? Absolutely.

But as Lumsden points out, the absence of a victory does not mean the presence of failure.

As an athlete, his conscience is clean as can be.

He has given himself every possible opportunity to succeed. If that sounds like he's saying the medals are not as important as the process of getting there... well, he probably is.

Lumsden, the son of CFL powerhouse Neil Lumsden, also has his hands full with a young daughter that he and fellow bobsleigh veteran Helen Upperton are watching for that perfect storm of nature and nurture.

