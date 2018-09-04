POV podcast: Gilmore Junio makes no excuses, no apologies

Canadian speed skater Gilmore Junio has a thing for dramatic decisions. Whether his choices bring praise or backlash, his career has commanded the attention of fans and teammates alike.

On this week's edition of the Player's Own Voice podcast, Junio joins fellow speed skater and former teammate Anastasia Bucsis to talk about making tough calls — and living with them.

Two big moments come under the spotlight in this intimate conversation. The most famous? The Sochi 2014 Olympics, where Junio shot to international fame when he offered his spot in the 1,000 metres to teammate Denny Morrison, who had missed qualifying in that event. Morrison went on to win silver and Junio will forever be remembered as an inspiring example of great sportsmanship.

More controversial is Junio's decision to move to Norway to train with Jeremy Wotherspoon in 2017. The choice brought puzzlement from many of his friends. But as Junio explains, he did what he needed to do to make himself the best speed skater he can be.

Junio is the latest Canadian Olympian to share his story on the POV podcast, which takes a "human first, athlete second" look at the show's guests. Like CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, the POV podcast gives athletes an unfiltered way to speak to Canadians on topics that run from the lighthearted to the profound.

Player's Own Voice is available free on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you get your podcasts.