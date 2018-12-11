POV podcast: Desiree Scott on the many layers that make up 'the destroyer'

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist, Zumba instructor, self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic"— and yet, Desiree Scott's nickname is "the destroyer."

There are layers to this Canadian midfielder, and Player's Own Voice host, Anastasia Bucsis, peels them back in this light and refreshing conversation.

Scott, one of the most physical players in the world of soccer, has helped bring two Olympic bronze medals back to her hometown of Winnipeg.

This is even more special, seeing as she is the product of USport soccer — opting out of NCAA contracts to stay at home and represent the University of Manitoba Bisons.

Although Desiree is fierce, she swears she leaves it on the field and has a laugh when discussing her contrasting dispositions.

Scott discusses the development of Team Canada, teammates, and the future of Canadian women's soccer under the leadership of Kenneth Heiner-Møller.

His guidance is crucial, as the team has a jammed upcoming schedule, which includes the 2019 women's World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And they're hoping to bring home some serious hardware in each of those marquee events.