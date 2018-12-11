POV podcast: Desiree Scott on the many layers that make up 'the destroyer'
2-time Olympic bronze medallist is known as a fierce competitor, but leaves that on the field
Two-time Olympic bronze medallist, Zumba instructor, self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic"— and yet, Desiree Scott's nickname is "the destroyer."
There are layers to this Canadian midfielder, and Player's Own Voice host, Anastasia Bucsis, peels them back in this light and refreshing conversation.
Scott, one of the most physical players in the world of soccer, has helped bring two Olympic bronze medals back to her hometown of Winnipeg.
This is even more special, seeing as she is the product of USport soccer — opting out of NCAA contracts to stay at home and represent the University of Manitoba Bisons.
Although Desiree is fierce, she swears she leaves it on the field and has a laugh when discussing her contrasting dispositions.
Scott discusses the development of Team Canada, teammates, and the future of Canadian women's soccer under the leadership of Kenneth Heiner-Møller.
His guidance is crucial, as the team has a jammed upcoming schedule, which includes the 2019 women's World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And they're hoping to bring home some serious hardware in each of those marquee events.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.