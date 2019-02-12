POV podcast: Alexandre Despatie and the upside of early success

He burst onto the diving scene at 13 years old.

By the time he was 15 and at his first Olympics, Alexandre Despatie was delighted with a fourth place against the world's best.

So why was he met with media disappointment over a "missed podium"? Despatie had already discovered that measuring up to his own standards was the most important thing.

Not that he let himself off lightly.

You just don't become the first and only world champion in all three diving disciplines (1m, 3m and 10m) by blindly accepting external validation.

In the latest podcast, the 37-time Canadian national champion opens up to host Anastasia Bucsis about avoiding the pitfalls of early success and also the delicate matter of knowing when to say when at the latter stages of a career.

